Jenni Falconer meets other sports-mad stars on RunPod

14 January 2020, 10:27

Run Pod looks at hat motivates people to star - and continue - running. Picture: Heart

Join Jenni Falconer as she chats all things running with celebs who love nothing more than pounding the pavement.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Jenni Falconer is a dedicated runner, and now she's channelling her enthusiasm for the sport in to a brand new podcast.

RunPod will see Jenni meet a selection of celebs who also love nothing more than pulling on their trainers and pounding the pavement.

Together they’ll discuss the challenge, reward and sometimes obsession of going for a run, whilst asking what drives them to do, why some catch the bug more than others, and how it can transform the lives of those who do it.

Along the way, you'll hear top training tips, monumental mistakes and some inspirational stories.

So, whether you’re a seasoned marathoner, treadmill trainer, fitness guru or simply putting off that Sunday jog, Jenni's RunPod is here for you.

