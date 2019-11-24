Don't miss new podcast Mothers' Meeting with Louise Pentland

24 November 2019, 00:01

Blogger Louise Pentland presents this new parenting podcast
Blogger Louise Pentland presents this new parenting podcast. Picture: Heart

From baby blankets and #MumHacks to daily struggles and adoption, this podcast covers it all.

Mothers’ Meeting builds on Louise’s huge success in the online parenting space in a fun podcast made for mums by mums.

Each week two much loved and well-known parents come in to chat, one from the traditional media world and one from the online world.

From baby blankets and #MumHacks to daily struggles and adoption, this podcast covers it all, offering insight into parenting styles, personal struggles, and points of view in a light-hearted and funny way.

Listen to Mothers' Meeting with Louise Pentland

