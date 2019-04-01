RunPod episode 1: Peter Andre would rather look good clothed than naked

Jenni Falconer has put her passion for running in a podcast. Picture: Heart

Heart's Jenni Falconer chats all things running with Peter Andre - who admits that even though he's never been in better shape, he hates taking his top off.

Peter Andre keeps fit to look good in clothes rather than out of them.

Speaking to Jenni Falconer for her new RunPod podcast, the dad-of-four revealed that while he was once renowned for his rippling abs and torso, these days he's more focused on turning heads while covered up.

Referring to his 2019 calendar, Jenni pointed out that there were only a few shirtless pics for fans to ogle - and Peter admitted that he had to have his arm twisted to even pose for them.

Listen to RunPod

Peter Andre trains to look good while fully clothed, not half-naked. Picture: Getty

He said: "I keep saying to my manager there’s no way they want another one with my shirt off, and she’s like ‘look at Cliff Richard’.

"He's still doing them at 70 something. His calendars have been number one, it’s unbelievable.

"I am getting less and less about showing [my body]. I don’t feel as comfortable showing it.

"I want to feel comfortable in my clothes. I want to feel comfortable when I’m going out. I want to look trim.

"It’s not about taking your shirt off and walking around."

Pete added that he has found running to be the perfect way to stay in shape after struggling to maintain a lean physique in his 30s - but it's not an activity he does with wife Emily McDonagh.

He said: "Emily is one of those incredibly annoying people that doesn’t do anything.

"I did say to her one day after she had finished her shift at the hospital ‘how many steps do today?’ It must have be an equivalent of an hour’s run."

Hear Peter's full interview on RunPod, available now.

Listen to RunPod