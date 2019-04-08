RunPod episode 3: Race For Life special

Jenni Falconer has put her passion for running in a podcast. Picture: Heart

This week Jenni Falconer is joined by three very special guests to discuss Race For Life and how it has helped Cancer Research UK raise vital funds for cancer sufferers.

It's a Race For Life special on RunPod this week.

Jenni is joined by Mike Beeson, who has volunteered at more than 100 Race For Life events, Gemma Hillier-Moses, the cancer survivor who founder of charity MOVE and ran the Great North Run in between chemo cycles, and Alex King who plans to complete TEN Race for Lifes this year.

Approximately 1000 people will receive the news that they have cancer everyday; it is something that if touch everyone at some point in their lives.

This year there are 400 R4L events across 180 towns in the UK and Ireland, and for the first time ever men are able to take part.

Gemma spreads the message of the importance of movement and sport throughout cancer treatment and recovery.

She tells Jenni that our bodies and minds are connected; although her body was in the worst place it could be, it was her mind that gave her the strength to run.

Hear the full discussion on RunPod, available now.

To listen on iOs: Download and listen on Global Player and Apple store

To listen on Android: Download and listen on Google podcasts

Alex is also an advocate for exercising during cancer treatment. Explaining that her secret weapon was positivity, she reveals that she plans to do 10 Race For Life events for surviving 10 years of cancer.

If you’ve been inspired listening to this podcast, join the Race for Life this summer along with thousands of men, women and children who are all doing something incredible to beat cancer.

There’s over 400 events across the country between May and October and you can choose between a 5k or 10k, as well as Pretty Muddy obstacle courses and Pretty Muddy Kids.

Find your nearest event and join the Race for Life at raceforlife.org

