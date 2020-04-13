Heart Showbiz Hub podcast: Arnie's cowboy boots, David Attenborough, new Killing Eve and more

13 April 2020, 00:01

Join Ashley Roberts, Charlie and Faye for more lockdown celeb gossip
Join Ashley Roberts, Charlie and Faye for more lockdown celeb gossip. Picture: Heart
Faye Lyons-White

By Faye Lyons-White

As usual Heart’s Showbiz Team are recording this week’s episode from the comfort of their living rooms and bedrooms, and filling you in on their favourite celeb isolation pics and stories.

Ashley is loving how Arnold Schwarzenegger is spending his time, especially cleaning his extensive cowboy boot collection with his daughter.

Charlie has become Britney’s newest fan and Faye has been very amused by Demi Moore’s family bonding photo on Instagram!

Hear a little of what happened when Faye caught up with Sir David Attenborough - our last face-to-face interview before we had to social distance.

If you’d like some recommendations of what to watch whilst you’re staying indoors, Ashley is a little too excited about the new series of Killing Eve which is out in full TODAY on BBC iPlayer. Bank Holiday social isolation sorted.

Read more: All we know about Killing Eve series 3

Faye has started a new show which is making her feel better about #parentingfails, and whilst Charlie’s obsession with Disney+ continues, she has managed to find some time to turn her attention to a new Lennie James series.

This week’s Industry Myth Buster sees Ashley tell us which band she’d like to be in if she wasn’t a Pussycat Doll!

Let us know if there’s anything you’d like to know about the crazy world of showbiz – use the hashtag #IndustryMythBuster, and tweet us @thisisheart 

Heart Showbiz Hub podcast is out every Monday.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Press play on the player below

Trending on Heart

Online retailer 247 Blinds has hidden an Easter treat in this design.

Can you spot the Easter egg among the petals in this roller blind brainteaser?

Lifestyle

The former TOWIE star unveiled his new look on Instagram.

Heart's Mark Wright gets fans hot under the collar as he reveals sexy lockdown haircut

Celebrities

Pandora has launched a new collection of Disney charms.

Pandora releases new Disney charms – including Mulan, Lilo & Stitch and Finding Nemo

Fashion

The cast have allegedly filmed a "mock rehearsal" online.

Friends cast 'secretly record hilarious 90-minute reunion special on Zoom'

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent is back

Who is BGT judge David Walliams, what is his real name and how many children does he have?

Celebrities

What do the winners get on Britain's Got Talent?

Britain’s Got Talent prize: What do the winners win?

TV & Movies