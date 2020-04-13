Heart Showbiz Hub podcast: Arnie's cowboy boots, David Attenborough, new Killing Eve and more

By Faye Lyons-White

As usual Heart’s Showbiz Team are recording this week’s episode from the comfort of their living rooms and bedrooms, and filling you in on their favourite celeb isolation pics and stories.

Ashley is loving how Arnold Schwarzenegger is spending his time, especially cleaning his extensive cowboy boot collection with his daughter.

Charlie has become Britney’s newest fan and Faye has been very amused by Demi Moore’s family bonding photo on Instagram!

Hear a little of what happened when Faye caught up with Sir David Attenborough - our last face-to-face interview before we had to social distance.

If you’d like some recommendations of what to watch whilst you’re staying indoors, Ashley is a little too excited about the new series of Killing Eve which is out in full TODAY on BBC iPlayer. Bank Holiday social isolation sorted.

Faye has started a new show which is making her feel better about #parentingfails, and whilst Charlie’s obsession with Disney+ continues, she has managed to find some time to turn her attention to a new Lennie James series.

This week’s Industry Myth Buster sees Ashley tell us which band she’d like to be in if she wasn’t a Pussycat Doll!

Heart Showbiz Hub podcast is out every Monday.

