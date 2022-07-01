Everything you need to know about The Wittering Whitehalls podcast and how to get involved

1 July 2022, 14:07 | Updated: 1 July 2022, 14:40

Everything you need to know about The Wittering Whitehalls podcast
Everything you need to know about The Wittering Whitehalls podcast. Picture: Global
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Michael and Hilary Whitehall are here to offer advice and help solve your day-to-day problems with their new podcast, The Wittering Whitehalls.

Michael Whitehall, 82, and Hilary Whitehall, 60, have launched their own podcast, offering a comfortable place for people to express their daily annoyances.

The couple, who are the parents of comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, will be offering advice and solutions to these problems with, of course, a little humour on the side.

The Wittering Whitehalls launched on Global Player on June 27, and is already a hit with listeners who have been leaving glowing reviews.

One listener wrote: "Love these two and this is very funny, can’t wait for more! Hilary is a natural and Michael just hysterical!", while another posted: "Love the Whitehalls. Obsessed already."

Jack Whitehall's parents are here to help solve your day-to-day problems
Jack Whitehall's parents are here to help solve your day-to-day problems. Picture: Getty

The Wittering Whitehalls full bio:

Have you got a problem? Are you at the end of your tether? Perhaps you’d like to enlist the help of Michael & Hilary Whitehall? This podcast is your invitation to take a comfy seat in the Whitehall family home and garner their thoughts on everything from workouts to weddings, seaside towns to social media and everything in between.

Expect rants, raves, harsh truths and expletives as Hilary & Michael consider your points of view and possibly even help you solve an issue!

The Whitehalls are offering you complete access to their combined life experiences and the precious wisdom that they’ve gathered over the years, so why not take them up on it?!

If you want to get involved, you can email in questions, thoughts and problems to TheWitteringWhitehalls@gmail.com

