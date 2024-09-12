Des Clarke's Great Walk To Glasgow!

Des Clarke's Great Walk To Glasgow. Picture: Global

Join Des Clarke as he attempts to walk two back to back marathons in 24 hours from Fife to Glasgow in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise.

Des Clarke is taking on the most gruelling challenge of his life...

He’s strapping on his hiking boots and walking over 52 miles from Fife to Glasgow in 24 hours in a bid to raise funds for Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Regardless of what the Scottish weather throws at him, Des will be marching from one side of the country to the other. He’ll trek relentlessly right through the night, with no sleep, and hardly any time for short breaks along the way.

It’s going to be incredibly tough, but the money raised from the challenge will change lives across Scotland, making sure nobody is left to face life’s toughest challenges alone.

Digby Brown, the experts in personal injury law Scotland, have teamed up with Global’s Make Some Noise to support Des’s challenge as lead partners.

On Thursday 10th of October at 6pm, Des Clarke will begin his walk at Inverkeithing, crossing the Forth Road Bridge and walking overnight to get to the Heart Scotland studio in Glasgow on Friday 11th October at 6pm, just before the end of Global’s Make Some Noise Day.

Joining Des on his long walk to Glasgow will be a group of charity service users and beneficiaries who are just some of the charities who have been helped by Global’s Make Some Noise. The charities joining Des on the walk include; Govan HELP, Paragon Ensemble, SBH Scotland, Stirling Carers Centre, Cerebral Palsy Scotland and The Yard.

Des Clarke walks 24 hours in a bid to raise money for Heart's charity, Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

We'd love you to donate £40, £30, £20 or £10 if you can.

Just text DES40, DES30, DES20, DES10 to 70766 or visit our donation page.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. If you're under 16 please ask the bill payer's permission first. Standard network charges may apply.

Ts&Cs are HERE.

Follow Des' challenge on Heart Scotland's socials @HeartScotland and by listening to Heart Scotland.

Des says...

“Every year, I have the privilege to meet truly incredible people who are supported by amazing small charity projects right here in Scotland.

Heart’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise raises money to enable them to continue their vital work, helping people through mental health struggles, homelessness and much more.

I’ve seen first-hand the real difference your money makes - I’ve been to projects that wouldn’t exist without the funds you help to raise, and I’ve met inspirational people whose lives would be dramatically different was it not for the invaluable support these small projects give them. That’s what’s inspired me to take on the toughest challenge of my life!

I’m going to try to walk two marathons, from Fife to Glasgow in less than 24 hours. If I’m honest, it’s absolutely terrifying. I don’t even take the dog out for a walk very often – and now I’ve signed up for a relentless hike, virtually non-stop, from one side of the country to the other – with NO SLEEP! This will push me physically and mentally to my absolute limit.

From the bottom of my heart I’d be grateful for any donation you can give towards my fundraising target. Your support will provide me with valuable motivation when I’m struggling with the aches, pains and exhaustion that will undoubtedly come my way.

Thank you, DC x"

Good luck, Des!