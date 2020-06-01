How can I volunteer and help during the coronavirus pandemic?

There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer at food banks. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

From volunteering locally, to food banks and even the NHS, Covid-19 calls for extra help from UK communities - here’s how you can help out.

Coronavirus in the UK has inspired people to support important causes all over the country, from the NHS, those working in key roles, to small charities, but if you are keen to do even more, then volunteering could be for you.

From making PPE for NHS staff, hospices and carers to supporting local food banks, there are many ways you can help out your local communities simply by donating your time.

So how can you volunteer? And who needs your help the most?

We have put together some helpful points on everything you need to know about volunteering in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic:

Where can I find out about volunteering?

At a time of great need, there are plenty of volunteering calls for help across the country.

Checking out local charity and organisation websites will show you any opportunities they may have.

Local volunteer centres and organisations such as Do-it, Volunteering Matters and Reach Volunteering can also point you in the right direction of charities in your community who are asking for free help.

Some local organising communities have launched in response to the pandemic, including Covid Mutial Aid, where you can find a group in your neighbourhood with calls for voluntary support.

Ready Scotland, Volunteer Scotland and Volunteering Wales are websites that include volunteering opportunities for those living outside of England.

How can I volunteer at local food banks?

There are many food banks around the UK where you can help as a volunteer or donate food.

Head to The Trussel Trust or Fareshare, National organisations getting food to vulnerable people during coronavirus. Find your nearest centre and how you can help.

How do I help and volunteer for the NHS?

From helping make PPE to signing up for the NHS volunteering scheme, there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer to support health workers on the frontline.

The NHS responders scheme has so far asked volunteers to deliver medicines, drive patients to hospitals and even make phone calls to those isolating at home alone.

It is also worth checking local hospital and hospice websites to see if they require any help making PPE, delivering food, or any additional needs.

Should I still donate money to charities?

Charities have found a big decrease in donations since Covid-19 and may have even lost funding from bigger companies also struggling. If you are able to give, your donations are more important than ever.

The Global’s Make Some Noise Emergency Appeal will help those hardest hit by coronavirus in our communities. From 15th to 19th June we will be raising money to support vulnerable people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

You can help by heading to www.makesomenoise.com/donate to give online or alternatively to donate £5, £10 or £20 text Help5, Help10 or Help20 to 70766.