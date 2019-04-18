Jamie Theakston presents Make Some Noise charity with £100k cheque

Jamie Theakston surprises The Lily Foundation with a £100k cheque. Picture: Heart

The Heart London Breakfast presenter delighted The Lily Foundation when he gave them TRIPLE the amount that they were expecting to receive.

From loud outfits and noisy events, to extreme challenges conquered and supported, last October you helped us raise £4.2 million for Global’s Make Some Noise.

It’s thanks to your amazing efforts and generous donations, that Global’s Make Some Noise has been able to give game-changing grants to 31 small charities across the UK.

Heart's Jamie Theakston was able to surprise one of those charities, The Lily Foundation, with a cheque for £100,000 - which is more than triple the amount they were expecting.

The Lily Foundation is a charity dedicated to fighting mitochondrial disease, an incurable life-limiting genetic condition affecting children. The charity provides support for over 350 families, including those currently living with the condition and who have lost someone to it. The Lily Foundation also funds specialist equipment for families, and research into diagnosis and treatments to help find a cure.

Global’s Make Some Noise set out to raise £30,000 for The Lily Foundation’s Family Support Programme, helping to fund 4 roles for 1 year. These roles provide vital advice, information and support to families affected by mitochondrial disease.

It’s thanks to the incredible generosity and support from Heart listeners that Make Some Noise was able to give The Lily Foundation more than three times the amount they were expecting, with a grant for £100,000.

This money will be split across four support roles in the Family Support project, and it means that Make Some Noise can provide support for 2 years, instead of 1 year.

This extra money is also funding a Psychological Support Programme for 2 years, to provide one-to-one support and group therapy sessions for young adults with mitochondrial disease and their families.

From Liverpool to London, and Glasgow through to Southampton, Global’s Make Some Noise will be helping almost 17,000 children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity over the next two years.

The national charity is doing this by funding nearly 18,000 hours of support for children and young people living with disabilities, including over 5,500 hours of specialist support for children with autism.

The grants given will provide 6,500 hours of vital support for children, young people and their families experiencing cancer, more than 2,000 counselling and therapy sessions for children and young people affected by mental health, and over 6,000 hours of much-needed help for young carers, and so much more.

Make Some Noise is also funding 57 roles across the charities.

This includes two Clinical Psychologists for children with brain tumours and their families, two case workers specialising in domestic abuse, as well as a Bereavement Support Practitioner for children who have lost a close family member. This couldn’t happen without you!

To date, you’ve helped us to support 224 small charities, improving the lives of over 73,000 children and young people and thousands more families. THANK YOU!

Now, check out our video to see how we surprised 31 small charities up and down the country with far more money than they were expecting.