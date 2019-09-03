Win a four night trip to New York City for you and a friend

Fancy exploring the Big Apple with your BFF, partner or family member? You could spend four whole days in the city that never sleeps with this fantastic competition.

You and a friend could be flying to New York, courtesy of United Airlines, for four spectacular nights.

Once you arrive in the Big Apple, you'll have the chance to explore, shop, sightsee and catch a show on Broadway - and make memories you'll always treasure!

The prize includes:

- A four-night stay in a Deluxe Room at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue, New York City’s luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

- $100 every day for the winner to spend on pampering yourself at the hotel’s luxury spa. Or, you could spend the $100 on dining at the hotel.

- $250 shopping spree for the winner at Bloomingdale’s flagship store.

- A pair of tickets to a Broadway show of your choice, subject to availability.

- Two x 5 day Sightseeing Passes to enjoy your choice of over 100 attractions in the Big Apple, including museums, bus tours, boat cruises, themed walking and biking adventures.

- Two United Airlines economy tickets between UK airports Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester or London Heathrow to Newark/New York (excluding taxes).

For your chance to win, text NYC to 82122.

Entries close at midday on FRIDAY 11th OCTOBER. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only.

You’re playing across participating radio stations, a full list of which can be found here with age restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family.

Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

