WATCH: What’s making Amanda Holden nervous for Make Some Noise Day?

13 September 2019, 14:33

Make Some Noise Day is back on Friday 11th October!

It’s that time of the year when presenters from across the Global family take on crazy challenges and get involved in fabulous fundraising for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Last year, Jamie Theakston walked seven marathons in seven days, travelling from Cardiff to London and meeting people helped by Global's Make Some Noise on the way.

This year, presenters are bracing themselves for even bigger, tougher challenges.

But who’s really calling the shots? Stay tuned to Heart to hear what our presenters are doing to raise money for Make Some Noise. Find out how you can get involved and challenge yourself.

Global’s Make Some Noise For small charities that change young lives.

Since 2014, Global’s Make Some Noise has helped to improve the lives of more than 73,000 children and young people and thousands more families, by supporting 224 small charities across the country. Find out where your money goes.

