Ways you can donate to Global’s Make Some Noise

How to donate to Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

Heart needs your help to raise money for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Right now there are many people across the UK living in crisis. Small charities are working hard in your community to support those who need it most, but they need your help.

Help delivering food banks, mental health programmes, domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and other vital life support programmes.

By donating to Global’s Make Some Noise, you can help small charities be there to change people’s lives in your community and across the UK.

Make Some Noise believes everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. So, they support charities changing lives across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, improving life skills, and preventing isolation.

Here’s how you can donate to make a big difference to small charities.

Ways to donate...

DONATE ONLINE

£5 could buy two essential, hot, nutritious meals for people facing food poverty

£15 could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, saving someone’s life in their darkest hour

£20 could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets

£35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer

£50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who has no safe bed of their own

Been fundraising for Make Some Noise? Pay in your money here,

And don’t forget to listen in to Heart on Friday 7th October to join us in making some noise for small charities that are making a big difference in people’s lives.

Find out more here.

SETTING UP A FUNDRAISING PAGE

If you’re collecting money from family or friends you can set up your own fundraising page. Fundraising pages also make it really easy to see how much you’ve raised and how much you have until you hit your overall target. You can set up a page here.

PAYING IN OVER THE PHONE

If you’d like to make your donation over the phone, call us on 0345 373 33 33 and we can help you make a card payment. Calls are charged at your local network rate.

PAYING IN BY POST

We also accept cheques by post. Please send these to:

Global’s Make Some Noise

30 Leicester Square

London

WC2H 7LA

GET IN TOUCH

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities Limited, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).

TEXT DONATE

You can donate by text. To donate £10, £20 OR £30 Text HEART10, HEART20 or HEART30 to 70766. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16, please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com.