Ways you can donate to Global’s Make Some Noise

Ways you can donate to Make Some Noise

Ways to Donate to Make Some Noise. Picture: Heart

Heart needs your help to raise money for our charity, Make Some Noise.

Every day, Heart’s official charity Make Some Noise funds and champions projects delivered by small charities across the UK that are lifelines in their communities - whether they’re supporting families facing a life-limiting illness, someone struggling with their mental health, escaping domestic abuse, or trying to make ends meet.

With your help, we can give these charities the funding, tools and platform they need to keep going further, reaching more people when life gets really hard. Here’s how you can donate to Global’s Make Some Noise and help change lives across the UK.

Donate Online

You can donate online by clicking here.

£5 could buy two essential, hot, nutritious meals for people facing food poverty

£15 could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, saving someone’s life in their darkest hour

£20 could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets

£35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer

£50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who has no safe bed of their own

Been fundraising for Make Some Noise? Pay in your money here.click here

Setting up a fundraising page

If you’re collecting money from family or friends, you can set up your own fundraising page. Fundraising pages also make it really easy to see how much you’ve raised and how much you have until you hit your overall target. You can set up a page here.

Paying in over the phone

If you’d like to make your donation over the phone, call us on 0345 606 0990 and we can help you make a card payment. Calls are charged at your local network rate.

This is Emilia, she is supported by Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust. Picture: Heart

Donate by text

To donate by text:

To donate £10 text Heart10 to 70766

text to To donate £20 text Heart20 to 70766

text to To donate £30 text Heart30 to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16, please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Standard network charges may apply. T&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

Donate via Alexa

You can also ask your Alexa to send you a link to donate! It will send a link straight to the phone number associated with your Amazon account.

Simply use the voice command:

'Alexa, ask Global Player to send me a link to donate to Heart's Charity'

Donate by post

We also accept cheques by post. Please send these to:

Global’s Make Some Noise

30 Leicester Square

London

WC2H 7LA

Get in touch

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities Limited, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).