Exclusive

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill talks all things Olympics from the Team GB house

Jessica Ennis-Hill remembers the pressure of the Olympics

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has opened up about life at the Olympic Games.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill joined Mark Wright at the Team GB House to talk all things Olympics!

The London 2012 gold medal winner opened up about enjoying the Paris 2024 Games as a fan rather than competitor, as she reminisced on her incredible career.

She also discussed the pressures the athletes will feel as they go for glory, while giving us an insight into how the Olympians will celebrate once the competition is over.

But before she left, we couldn't let Dame Jessica get away without letting us know what her career highlight was!

Watch the full interview in the player above.

