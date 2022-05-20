Meet our new Heart 00s presenter Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts has joined Heart 00s. Picture: Heart

Ashley Roberts has joined Heart 00s with her very own show - here's how you can listen to it on Global Player.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It’s good news if you love Britney, Beyoncé and the Backstreet Boys, as we’ve launched our brand new radio station Heart 00s.

Yep, you can turn up the non-stop 00’s feel good every day with our playlist of iconic throwback tunes.

And we’re thrilled to introduce presenter Ashley Roberts, who will be throwing her own 00s Party every Saturday afternoon.

As a 00s icon in her own right, Ashley was part of one of the biggest girl bands in history The Pussycat Dolls, who brought us huge hits such as Don’t Cha and Jai Ho!

Join Ashley Roberts on Heart 00s every Saturday afternoon. Picture: Heart

She also released her debut solo studio album, Butterfly Effect, in 2014 and has gone on to appear in TV shows such as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Dancing on Ice, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and The Jump.

In 2019, Ashley joined Heart Breakfast as our showbiz reporter alongside Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Opening up about her new show, Ashley said: “We’re taking you back to the noughties hunnis and I’m beyond excited to be hosting my first ever solo radio show on Saturday nights!

"The noughties has a special place in my heart as it’s an era with a lot of incredible memories. I can’t wait to play you the most iconic throwback tunes on Heart 00s… including a few Pussycat Dolls songs too!”

Heart 00s joins sister stations Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s and Heart Dance on DAB Digital Radio, on Global Player, smart speakers and online.

Listen to Ashley Roberts Heart 00s Party, 16:00 - 19:00 every Saturday