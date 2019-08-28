Heart 90s launches August 29

Love Britney, Take That, Backstreet Boys and the Spice Girls? You'll get all them and many MORE 24/7 when Heart 90s launches on DAB+ on August 29th.

Heart 90s will launch across the UK tomorrow, bringing listeners the biggest feel good 90s tunes from artists including Take That, Spice Girls, George Michael, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears and many more memory invoking songs from the 90s.

With a huge playlist packed with the ultimate throwback anthems from the decade that produced some of the greatest records of all time, Heart 90s is guaranteed to turn up the feel good and turn up the nostalgia.

Kevin Hughes will wake listeners up with the Heart 90s breakfast show every weekday from 6am – 10am.

The brand-new station will be available across the UK on DAB Digital Radio on D1, and across multiple platforms on Global Player including the Global Player and Heart apps, on your smart speaker and on desktop at heart.co.uk/90s/

