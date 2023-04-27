How to listen to Heart Scotland

27 April 2023, 17:00

Des and Jennifer on Heart Breakfast Scotland
Des and Jennifer on Heart Breakfast Scotland. Picture: Heart

There are so many different ways to enjoy listening to Heart Scotland. From DAB to Global Player, here's how to tune in!

Here are all the ways you can listen to Heart Scotland:

How to listen To Heart Scotland online

If you are new to the Heart website, click the big red 'Listen' button at the top of every page. This will then allow you to choose the station based on your location.

Those who are already listening to Heart can change your location by clicking on the ‘change station’ at the top of the page.

It will then take you to Global Player to hear the live stream. You can even listen back to the last seven days of radio shows from your ultimate faves, as well as using the Replay feature to jump back to the start or pause/rewind live radio.

There’s also much more on Global Player including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM.

How to listen To Heart Scotland via Global Player

Download and install our free Global Player on your phone and you will be asked to share your location.

You can also manually set a location in settings at any time, to do this, click on the settings cog in the top right of the screen, select 'Heart' and then 'Change Station' - once it's set it will be saved for next time.

Once you have chosen your location, you can listen live or catch up on all the shows you missed like Heart Breakfast with Des Clarke & Jennifer Reoch and Heart Scotland Drive with David Farrell.

You can also access podcasts, expertly-curated playlists or just catch up on your favourite shows - it's all in one place, wherever you are.

Want to learn more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Heart 80s, Heart 70s. Heart 90s, Heart Dance, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM? Check it out here.

How To Listen To Heart Scotland On Alexa

Just say 'Alexa, Play Heart Scotland’ to listen live via the Heart Alexa skill.

You can also use the Alexa app to grant location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Heart station.

Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to Des and Jennifer’s Heart Breakfast show using the Global Player skill! Just say "Hey Alexa, ask global player to play Des and Jennifer on Heart Scotland", then sit back & relax!

How To Listen To Heart Scotland On Google Home & Google Assistant

It's easy to listen to Heart Scotland with Google products - just say ''Ok Google, Play Heart Scotland”.

How To Listen To Heart Scotland On Apple HomePod

Just say 'Hey Siri, Play Heart Scotland.’

Listening to Heart on DAB radio

You can tune in to Heart via DAB in Scotland. Just retune your DAB Digital Radio if you can't find Heart Scotland.

Digital radios mean interference free listening to live radio stations. There's no hiss, crackle, or pop, no fading, no overlap and it displays the stations by name, so there's no need to remember frequency numbers.

Listening on FM radio

Heart has always been the place to Turn Up The Feel Good! Find the right FM frequency and make sure you listen to Heart in Scotland.

Scotland

  • Edinburgh - 101.1
  • Glasgow - 100.3
  • Rosneath - 101.1
  • Penicuik -  103.3
  • Vale of Leven - 100.0

How To Listen To Heart

