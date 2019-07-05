Find your frequency on FM radio

Listen To Heart

Listening on FM radio

Heart has always been the place to Turn Up The Feel Good! Find the right FM frequency and make sure you catch your local breakfast and drive time shows in your area. 

London

  • Greater London - 106.2

Essex

  • Basildon & south Essex - 96.3
  • Southend - 97.5
  • Chelmsford & mid Essex - 102.6
  • Colchester - 96.1
  • Harlow - 101.7

East Anglia

  • Norfolk & North Suffolk - 102.4
  • Bury St Edmunds - 96.4
  • Ipswich - 97.1

Home Counties

  • Milton Keynes - 103.3
  • Luton & Dunstable - 97.6
  • Bedford - 96.9
  • Northampton - 96.6
  • Hertfordshire - 96.6

Cambridgeshire

  • Peterborough - 102.7
  • Cambridge - 103.0
  • Newmarket & Haverhill - 97.4

Thames Valley

  • Berkshire & North Hampshire - 102.9
  • Reading - 97.0
  • Henley on Thames - 103.4
  • Oxford - 102.6
  • Banbury - 97.4

South Coast

  • Dorset - 102.3
  • Southampton & Winchester - 96.7
  • Portsmouth & Isle of Wight - 97.5

Kent

  • Ashford - 96.1
  • Canterbury & East Kent - 102.8
  • Thanet - 95.9
  • Dover - 97.0
  • Maidstone & Medway - 103.1

Sussex and Surrey

  • Eastbourne & East Sussex - 102.4
  • Brighton - 103.5
  • Hastings - 102.0
  • Newhaven - 96.9
  • Reigate & Crawley - 102.7
  • Horsham - 97.5

Midlands

  • West Midlands - 100.7

North East

  • Teesside - 100.7
  • Sunderland - 101.2
  • Fenham - 96.2
  • Hexham - 101.2
  • Tyne & Wear - 101.8

West Country

  • Bath - 103.0
  • Bristol - 96.3
  • Somerset - 102.6
  • Taunton - 96.5
  • Weston Super Mare - 103.0
  • Yeovil - 97.1
  • Swindon - 97.2
  • Wiltshire - 102.2
  • Gloucester & Cheltenham - 102.4
  • Stroud - 103.0

Scotland

  • Edinburgh - 101.1
  • Glasgow - 100.3
  • Rosneath - 101.1
  • Penicuik -  103.3
  • Vale of Leven - 100.0

South West

  • Barnstaple - 96.2
  • Ilfracombe - 97.3
  • Exeter - 97.0
  • East Devon - 103.0
  • Plymouth - 97.0 & 96.6
  • Totnes - 100.5
  • Soar - 101.2
  • Ivybridge - 101.9
  • Dartmouth - 100.8
  • Torbay - 96.4
  • East Cornwall - 105.1
  • West Cornwall - 107.0

Yorkshire

  • Sheffield - 107.7
  • South West Yorkshire - 106.2
  • Bradford - 107.6

North Wales

  • Wrexham - 88.0
  • Llandudno - 105.7
  • Welshpool - 102.8
  • Newtown - 106.0
  • Deeside - 106.9
  • Aberystwyth - 107.7
  • Bangor - 107.2
  • Prestatyn 107.3

North West England

  • North West - 105.4

South Wales

  • Cardiff - 105.4
  • Carmarthenshire - 105.2
  • Carmarthen - 106.0
  • Newport - 105.9
  • Swansea - 106.0
  • Aberdare - 105.9
  • Ebbw Vale - 106.1
  • Abergavenny - 105.2
  • Bargoed - 107.3
  • Eglwysilan - 102.3
  • Fishguard - 106.2
  • Pembrokeshire - 105.7

North Lancashire and Cumbria

  •     96.9 - North Lancashire, Furness Peninsula
  •     102.3 - Windermere, Ambleside, Grasmere
  •     103.2 - Kendal

For more information about Heart broadcast frequencies and FM radio coverage, vist www.ofcom.org .uk

Other ways to listen to Heart


How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

