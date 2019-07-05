Find your frequency on FM radio

Listening on FM radio

Heart has always been the place to Turn Up The Feel Good! Find the right FM frequency and make sure you catch your local breakfast and drive time shows in your area.

London

Greater London - 106.2

Essex

Basildon & south Essex - 96.3

Southend - 97.5

Chelmsford & mid Essex - 102.6

Colchester - 96.1

Harlow - 101.7

East Anglia

Norfolk & North Suffolk - 102.4

Bury St Edmunds - 96.4

Ipswich - 97.1

Home Counties

Milton Keynes - 103.3

Luton & Dunstable - 97.6

Bedford - 96.9

Northampton - 96.6

Hertfordshire - 96.6

Cambridgeshire

Peterborough - 102.7

Cambridge - 103.0

Newmarket & Haverhill - 97.4

Thames Valley

Berkshire & North Hampshire - 102.9

Reading - 97.0

Henley on Thames - 103.4

Oxford - 102.6

Banbury - 97.4

South Coast

Dorset - 102.3

Southampton & Winchester - 96.7

Portsmouth & Isle of Wight - 97.5

Kent

Ashford - 96.1

Canterbury & East Kent - 102.8

Thanet - 95.9

Dover - 97.0

Maidstone & Medway - 103.1

Sussex and Surrey

Eastbourne & East Sussex - 102.4

Brighton - 103.5

Hastings - 102.0

Newhaven - 96.9

Reigate & Crawley - 102.7

Horsham - 97.5

Midlands

West Midlands - 100.7

North East

Teesside - 100.7

Sunderland - 101.2

Fenham - 96.2

Hexham - 101.2

Tyne & Wear - 101.8

West Country

Bath - 103.0

Bristol - 96.3

Somerset - 102.6

Taunton - 96.5

Weston Super Mare - 103.0

Yeovil - 97.1

Swindon - 97.2

Wiltshire - 102.2

Gloucester & Cheltenham - 102.4

Stroud - 103.0

Scotland

Edinburgh - 101.1

Glasgow - 100.3

Rosneath - 101.1

Penicuik - 103.3

Vale of Leven - 100.0

South West

Barnstaple - 96.2

Ilfracombe - 97.3

Exeter - 97.0

East Devon - 103.0

Plymouth - 97.0 & 96.6

Totnes - 100.5

Soar - 101.2

Ivybridge - 101.9

Dartmouth - 100.8

Torbay - 96.4

East Cornwall - 105.1

West Cornwall - 107.0

Yorkshire

Sheffield - 107.7

South West Yorkshire - 106.2

Bradford - 107.6

North Wales

Wrexham - 88.0

Llandudno - 105.7

Welshpool - 102.8

Newtown - 106.0

Deeside - 106.9

Aberystwyth - 107.7

Bangor - 107.2

Prestatyn 107.3

North West England

North West - 105.4

South Wales

Cardiff - 105.4

Carmarthenshire - 105.2

Carmarthen - 106.0

Newport - 105.9

Swansea - 106.0

Aberdare - 105.9

Ebbw Vale - 106.1

Abergavenny - 105.2

Bargoed - 107.3

Eglwysilan - 102.3

Fishguard - 106.2

Pembrokeshire - 105.7

North Lancashire and Cumbria

96.9 - North Lancashire, Furness Peninsula

102.3 - Windermere, Ambleside, Grasmere

103.2 - Kendal

For more information about Heart broadcast frequencies and FM radio coverage, vist www.ofcom.org .uk



