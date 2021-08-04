How to listen to Heart in Jersey and Guernsey on DAB+ radio

For the first time ever, Heart is broadcasting on DAB in the Channel Islands. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

From August 5 2021 you can tune in to Heart in the Channel Islands on DAB+!

Heart is so excited to be broadcasting direct to listeners in Jersey and Guernsey!

Local DAB digital radio comes to the Channel Islands after through digital transmitters located in Les Platons in Jersey and Les Touillets in Guernsey.

Here's all you need to know about this momentous milestone for British radio...

How can I listen to Heart on the Channel Islands?

Heart is now available on DAB+ for listeners in Jersey and Guernsey - and later, by the end of summer, to listeners in Alderney. You will need DAB+ compatible equipment to pick up these services.

Heart is also available to listen to online at globalplayer.com or download Global Player app.

How do I know if I can get Heart on DAB?

Listeners in Jersey, Guernsey, Herm, Sark and Alderney will receive the new network thanks to three new transmitters located in Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney covering 82% of the population and 93% of roads.

Islanders can confirm that they are in coverage of the new network by checking their postcode at www.getdigitalradio.com and may need to retune their digital radios to receive the stations on DAB+ for the first time.

Can I get Heart on my DAB radio?

To listen to the services via the new DAB+ network, Islanders will need a DAB+ enabled digital radio.

If you have an older DAB radio, you will not be able to listen to stations broadcast using DAB+ transmitters.

Can I enter on-air competitions on Heart?

Unfortunately, listeners in the Channel Islands cannot enter our on-air text competitions, as the Channel Islands is not considered to be part of the UK. You may be able to enter some of our online competitions but please always check the terms and conditions of our competitions before entering.

How can I contact the show or presenters?

The majority of Heart’s presenters can be contacted via www.heart.co.uk/radio/shows-presenters/. You can also contact Heart via social media @thisisheart.