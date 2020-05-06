Watch live on Global Player: How to use Heart's new app feature

We are taking you even closer to your favourite Heart presenters and their special guests!

If hearing your favourite stars live on Heart isn't enough, you'll love the new function on Global Player that lets you watch them live in the studio.

Love hearing your favourite stars on Heart, but want to get closer to the action?

With Heart's new Watch Live on Global Player functionality, you can be transported straight to our Leicester Square studios, and see your favourite presenters chatting to big name celebs live and direct!

Getting involved is easy, when presenters tell you they are Going Live on Global Player, it's time to grab your device and get ready to tune in

Open the Global Player app on your smartphone or tablet (make sure you have the latest version, from April 27), and you will see a small square in the top right hand corner that says 'live'.

This is just a thumbnail of the live output - click on it and it opens the video full screen, letting you watch the live stream on your phone.

Other great features of Global Player

Global Player lets you listen to Heart in HD quality, live and on the move. Catch up and listen again to all your favourite shows whenever you like.

Download and listen to shows offline, perfect for listening while you're travelling.

Listen to any of the world's best podcasts right on the Global Player.

Subscribe to your favourite shows to automatically download them each day.

Watch the best celebrity interviews, games and the latest news and gossip in HD video.

You've always been able to listen to Heart whenever or wherever you are, but now, you can listen to every show from the last week on Heart, too!