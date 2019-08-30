How to listen to Heart 70s on DAB, Global Player and smart speaker

How to listen to Heart 70s on DAB, GlobalPlayer and smart speaker. Picture: Heart

Heart 70s is live across the UK on DAB+ and streaming online - here's how to get your fix of the disco decade's best Feel Good hits.

If you like your feel good to come with plenty of nostalgia, Heart 70s is for you.

Elton John, Abba, Chic... we bring you the best of the seventies 24/7.

Listen To Heart 70s on DAB radio

Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart 70s.

Listen To Heart 70s On Alexa

Just say “Alexa, Enable Heart 70s” and then you can subsequently say “Alexa, Play Heart 70s” to listen to live radio via the Heart 70s skill for Alexa.

Listen To Heart 70s Online

You can tune in to Heart 70s right now - just click here to listen on GlobalPlayer.com

Listen to Heart 70s on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart 70s right now.

Listen To Heart 70s On Google Home

Just say 'Ok Google, Play Heart70s'

Listen To Heart On Apple HomePod

With Siri you can say, "Hey Siri, Play Heart 70s radio"

Listen To Heart 70s On Sonos Speakers

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart 70s, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free!

Find out more at sonos.com