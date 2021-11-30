Little Mix open up to Mark Wright about 10 years of friendship and 'special' bond

30 November 2021, 22:00

Little Mix are back with a brand new album that celebrates ten years of incredible music and their journey together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week, Mark Wright caught up with Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards to talk about all things Little Mix.

The girls shot to fame after winning X Factor all the way back in 2011 and recently released their emotional ballad Between Us which celebrates ‘sisterhood’.

The song, taken from their upcoming album of the same name, was written by Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne alongside MNEK, Tre Jean-Marie and Janee 'Jin Jin' Bennet.

Opening up about their journey to fame, Little Mix told Mark how they are feeling after being in the business for a decade.

Jade said: “To be in this game for ten years, it’s gone so quickly, a decade as a girl band is phenomenal and we’re super proud of that.

“This album is celebrating that as an achievement.”

Speaking about their time on the X Factor, Leigh-Anne said: “I feel like we started off as the underdogs but we always had that belief in ourselves that we were going to do it.

“The moment we first sang with each other we knew there was something special. Friendship has carried us this ten years.”

Perrie then added: “If we didn’t have friendship we wouldn’t have lasted three seconds. We live in each others pockets 24/7.

If we didn’t have that love for each other, it would be so difficult to be in each other’s space constantly so I think we got so lucky, fate put us together.”

