Elton John says he's excited to help ‘brilliant’ Britney Spears sing again

6 September 2022, 08:30

Elton John appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this week.

Elton John has praised Britney Spears after collaborating with her on brand new track ‘Hold Me Close’.

The 75-year-old joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this Tuesday.

And he said he was over the moon to help Britney Spears get back in the studio after a tough few years.

When Amanda asked how the duet came about, Elton said it was his husband David who encouraged him to reach out to Britney to help her out.

Elton John has opened up about his new track with Britney Spears
Elton John has opened up about his new track with Britney Spears. Picture: Alamy

“He said ‘Listen, why don't we do it with Britney?’ I thought what a brilliant idea as I would love to help her get back to recording and I know she can sing.

“You’ve only got to look at her documentary to see what a great singer she is and she hasn't had anything out since 2015.

“So I thought yeah it's a brilliant idea and I hope she's interested. She was and she went to a studio in LA and put her voice on it and did it brilliantly.”

Opening up about recording the track, he continued: “There’s about five or six versions of it and this is the version she wanted to put out and everybody seemed to love it.”

Elton added: “I’m so happy for her because it's got her back to what she's famous for, being a singer and an artist she's had such a horrible time over the last 20 years and been treated so badly.

“I know she's so excited to be back in the charts and hopefully this will give her the momentum.”

The superstar went on to chat about retiring after his next tour so he can spend more time with his two young sons.

