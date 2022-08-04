Exclusive

Dev Griffin's showbiz exclusives with Brad Pitt and Colin Farrell

Dev Griffin was joined by Brad Pitt and Colin Farrell this week. Picture: Heart/Getty

By Alice Dear

Not only did Dev Griffin get to catch up with Hollywood royalty Brad Pitt this week, he also chatted to Colin Farrell about his latest movie.

Brad Pitt, 58, admitted that he ended up sending Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, to the emergency room while filming a fight scene for Bullet Train.

The actors, alongside Brian Tyree Henry, 39, caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about the new flick and what it was like working together.

While the trio have a great bond and appeared to have an amazing time filming, Brad did admit that one fight scene with Aaron ended with the Kick Ass star being sent to the hospital.

Brad told Dev: "I did manage to send Aaron to the emergency room," before joking: "I've got to break these guys in, you know, these young ones they come in cocky."

Brad Pitt ended up sending his co-star to hospital when filming a fight scene for Bullet Train. Picture: Alamy

Aaron went on to explain that the injury to his hand ended up needing stitches before adding: "I love these war wounds, they're going to be with me for life."

You can watch the full interview here:

Dev also caught up with none other than Colin Farrell this week where the actor, best known for his roles in The Gentleman, Phone Booth, The Batman and In Bruges, told the Heart presenter all about his new Amazon Prime film, Thirteen Lives.

In the film Colin plays John Volanthen, one of the rescue divers who played a significant role in the real-life Tham Luang Nang Non cave rescue.

While Colin plays a professional diver in the film, he admitted to Dev that he is "not the strongest swimmer" and suffered panic attacks while filming certain cave scenes.

Colin Farrell stars alongside Viggo Mortensen in the new movie. Picture: Alamy

He said: "I know what it's like to have a panic attack above water, I can confirm I had panic attacks beneath water.

"It was as safe as they could make it, totally, there was an amazing team of safety divers, but at the end of the day you're in water."

He added: "I wasn't fully comfortable, I'm not a great swimmer. If you drop me a quarter of a mile out to sea from the shore, I ain't making it."

You can watch the full interview here:

