Exclusive

Channing Tatum just found out what Crufts is and wants to take his own dog

By Alice Dear

Channing Tatum caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin this week ahead of the release of his new film 'Dog'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Channing Tatum could be making his first visit to Crufts with his own beloved canine after accepting an invitation from Heart's Dev Griffin this week.

The Magic Mike, Step Up and 21 Jump Street actor was a special guest on the show this week, where he chatted to Dev about his new movie, Dog.

During the chat, Channing was introduced to Crufts for the first time, and vowed to visit the hit UK dog show with Dev one day – and he's even going to bring his own dog.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm