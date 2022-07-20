Exclusive

Ellie Goulding opens up about strong connection with fans

By Alice Dear

Ellie Goulding joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about new music, becoming a mother and returning to the stage.

Ellie Goulding is back with new music as she celebrates the release of her new hit Easy Lover featuring Big Sean.

The Love Me Like You Do, Burn and How Long Will I Love You hitmaker joined Heart's Dev Griffin on Wednesday's show where she spoke about the new record, working with Big Sean and how much her fans mean to her.

She told Dev: "I do have the sweetest fans in the world, I'm sure every artist says that but I really do.

"They're so lovely and supportive of me!"

