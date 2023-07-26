Exclusive

Emily Blunt loves cooking neighbour Matt Damon a roast dinner

26 July 2023, 20:30

Alice Dear

Oppenheimer stars Emily Blunt and Matt Damon are literally best friend goals.

Emily Blunt, 40, and Matt Damon, 52, may be co-stars of one of the biggest films of the year, Oppenheimer, but they're also neighbours and best friends.

Ahead of the release of Christopher Nolan's latest film, also starring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, Heart's Dev Griffin sat down with the pair to discuss their friendship.

It turns out that being neighbours with Emily has some pretty amazing benefits, for example, she loves to have Matt over for a roast dinner – which she cooks from scratch.

