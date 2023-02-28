Exclusive

Emma Thompson shares her hard-learned lessons in love

28 February 2023, 20:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Emma Thompson joined Dev Griffin this week to chat about her new film What's Love Got To Do With It?

Emma Thompson, 63, stars alongside Lily James, Shazad Latif and Shabaka Azmi in new rom-com What's Love Got To Do With It? which explores both traditional and modern romance.

The actress joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about the film as well as her outlook on love and romance.

She also revealed that she thinks she "couldn't do" online dating, but if she was going to, her profile would say that dating her is "like a rollercoaster", adding: "You might throw up, but you might also be really enlivened".

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Dev on Heart Evenings 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoon 12pm - 4pm

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas for children

Parenting

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Lifestyle

Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers

Chloe Madeley forced to defend herself over photo of baby daughter with dad Richard

Celebrities

Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary

Gogglebox favourites will return for special 10th anniversary episode

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has been reunited with her partner Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's emotional reunion with Tommy Fury after Jake Paul win

Celebrities

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have had a schedule change

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedule change: When are the soaps on this week?

TV & Movies

Noel Radford said he was retiring from his bakery

Dad-of-22 Noel Radford criticised for 'retiring' from pie shop to spend more time with kids

Celebrities

Rosie Seabrook has joined the Love Island cast

Love Island fans convinced they recognise bombshell Rosie Seabrook

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has hit back at one of her followers

Stacey Solomon hits back after she's criticised for 'impractical' nails with new baby

Celebrities

Snow could be reaching the UK this week

Met Office confirm when snow is due in the UK next month

News

The Traitors series 2 is coming to BBC

The Traitors season 2: How to apply to be in the next series

TV & Movies

Here's how you can see the Northern Lights tonight

How to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight: Best time, where and how to track

Lifestyle

Danny Dyer went to the Maldives in December

EastEnders star Danny Dyer opens up on £140,000 Maldives holiday

Celebrities

Spencer Matthews is attempting to find his brother's body

Spencer Matthews attempts to recover brother's body from Everest 23 years after death

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Hobbs

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from Hobbs

Celebrities