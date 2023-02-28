Exclusive

Emma Thompson shares her hard-learned lessons in love

By Alice Dear

Emma Thompson joined Dev Griffin this week to chat about her new film What's Love Got To Do With It?

Emma Thompson, 63, stars alongside Lily James, Shazad Latif and Shabaka Azmi in new rom-com What's Love Got To Do With It? which explores both traditional and modern romance.

The actress joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to chat about the film as well as her outlook on love and romance.

She also revealed that she thinks she "couldn't do" online dating, but if she was going to, her profile would say that dating her is "like a rollercoaster", adding: "You might throw up, but you might also be really enlivened".

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Dev on Heart Evenings 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoon 12pm - 4pm