Janet Jackson reveals the artists that changed her life forever

16 July 2024, 17:16

By Alice Dear

Janet Jackson revealed to Heart's Dev Griffin the power The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind & Fire had on her musical career.

Janet Jackson, 58, joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to discuss the Together Again tour, her early musical influences and how she relaxes while on the road.

The Scream, That's The Way Love Goes, Rhythm Nation and Nasty hitmaker told Dev how it was her brothers, including the late Michael Jackson, that first inspired her to pursue a career in music.

Janet – who will visit Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester as part of her UK tour dates – also notes how watching people such as Stevie Wonder, Prince and Earth, Wind & Fire perform influenced her life forever.

