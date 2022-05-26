Exclusive

Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen react to Star Wars tattoos

By Alice Dear

The stars of new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week.

Ewan McGregor, 51, and Hayden Christensen, 41, are returning to their famous roles of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader for the new Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The actors, who originally worked together for Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005), joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about the upcoming series, streaming from Friday May 27.

During their chat, Dev delighted in watching the actors react to some of the most shocking Star Wars tattoos of all time.

