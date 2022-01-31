Exclusive

Olly Alexander responds to being called 'too sexy' for TV

31 January 2022, 20:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander joined Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin to talk about his new album, New Year resolutions and how he feels about being labelled 'too sexy' for TV.

Olly Alexander, 31, caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin on Monday evening's show following the release of his new album Night Call.

During the chat, the Years & Years hitmaker responded to the 179 complaints his performance on The Big New Years And Years Eve Party received from members of the public.

Dev and Olly joked that he is "officially too sexy" for TV, with the singer commenting: "Everywhere I go this happens!"

He added some context behind receiving the news of the complaints, telling Dev: "My management sent it to me and I was just like – WOW. I sent it to my mum as well, who was like, 'Well, there should have been more complaints!'"

