The cast of Oppenheimer are obsessed with Barbie!

By Alice Dear

Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon tell Dev Griffin what they really think of Barbieheimer.

One word: Barbieheimer

If you don't know what we're talking about then where have you been for the past month?

Of course, we're talking about the fact that two of the year's biggest films are being released on the same day, 21st July, with fans spending the entire day in the cinema branding the historical moment 'Barbieheimer'.

This week, Heart's Dev Griffin caught up with Barbie star America Ferrera as well as the Oppenheimer cast; Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon.

And, of course, there was only one question Dev needed to ask; what do they really think of Barbieheimer?

Watch the teaser clip of our interviews in the player above!

