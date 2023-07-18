Exclusive

The cast of Oppenheimer are obsessed with Barbie!

18 July 2023, 16:02

The Oppenheimer cast are obsessed with Barbie!

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon tell Dev Griffin what they really think of Barbieheimer.

One word: Barbieheimer

If you don't know what we're talking about then where have you been for the past month?

Of course, we're talking about the fact that two of the year's biggest films are being released on the same day, 21st July, with fans spending the entire day in the cinema branding the historical moment 'Barbieheimer'.

This week, Heart's Dev Griffin caught up with Barbie star America Ferrera as well as the Oppenheimer cast; Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon.

And, of course, there was only one question Dev needed to ask; what do they really think of Barbieheimer?

Watch the teaser clip of our interviews in the player above!

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis

Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis

Showbiz

This Morning's Iris Jones, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy, 37, after two years of marriage

This Morning's Iris Jones, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy, 37, after two years of marriage

Showbiz

Can I get a refund on my holiday because of the heatwave in Europe?

Can I get a refund if I cancel my holiday because of the heatwave in Europe?

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

TV & Movies

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 make?

Showbiz

Nadia Sawalha has been praised for her amazing bikini photoshoot

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha praised for hilarious bikini photoshoot with husband Mark

Showbiz

Melanie Sykes has opened up about self identifying as having Tourette's

Melanie Sykes 'self-identifies' as having Tourette's two years after finding out she is autistic

Showbiz

Some restaurant guests were left furious after they were charged extra

Guests furious after they're charged for live music at restaurant

Lifestyle

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the sweet name of her newborn

Lindsay Lohan welcomes first baby with husband Bader Shammas and reveals unusual name

Showbiz

Ferne McCann has revealed the inspiration behind her very unusual baby name

Ferne McCann's baby name: What does Finty mean?

Showbiz

Georgia May Foote enjoyed a beautiful wedding day over the weekend

Inside Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote’s lavish wedding

TV & Movies

Olly Murs had a beautiful wedding

Inside Olly Murs' fairytale fairground wedding with ferris wheel and private plane

Showbiz

Kate Ferdinand has given birth to a baby girl

Kate Ferdinand gives birth to baby girl and reveals adorable name

Showbiz

A woman has revealed why she didn't give up her seat

CEO praised for refusing to give up plane seat to let mum sit next to her children

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has hit back at mum-shamers

Furious Stacey Solomon hits back as she’s mum-shamed over school run video

Showbiz