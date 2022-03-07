Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts sit down for candid International Women's Day chat

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts sat down together for International Women's Day to talk all things female.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On March 8, it will be International Women's Day - an annual occasion that sees people across the globe celebrate the achievements of women.

To mark the day, Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts sat down to discuss why they love being women, the advice they'd give their younger selves, and the women who inspire them.

During the chat, the pair discussed the positive changes for women getting older in recent years, with Amanda, 51, telling Ashley, 40: "The women who are getting older are still smashing those glass ceilings - because there’s less of a care about what we’re supposed to be perceived as doing at 40 or 50, or even 20 and 30."

Ashley agreed, saying: "There was a saying that was like ‘35 and on the shelf’ and I was like: ‘what?! I think I’m just beginning!'.

Amanda and Ashley sat down for a chat on International Women's Day. Picture: Heart

"I think I’m having a resurgence at 40. We get to know our bodies more, we’re more connected to ourselves."

They also discussed what advice they'd give their younger selves, with Ashley saying: "It’s going to be a bumpy ride, saddle up and be brave. Believe in yourself, you can do it."

Amanda agreed, adding: "also - this has been said before - it's a marathon and not a sprint.

"Just because something’s going to happen in 20 year’s time doesn’t mean that you need to give up on the way. Just wait for those 20 years."

Amanda opened up about the advice she'd give her younger self: 'it's a marathon, not a sprint't. Picture: Heart

When discussing which women's shoes she'd like to walk in for a day, Amanda revealed that she looks up to the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez.

"I look at all those women who are really smashing it who don’t care and are still doing it and are not bowing down to criticism or constraints," she said. "And I think this year is all about not having that bias towards women, I think these women are breaking every barrier."