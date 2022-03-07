7 incredible female-led podcasts to listen to on International Women's Day

Our picks of some of the best female-led podcasts to listen to on International Women's Day. Picture: Global

From Dirty Mother Pukka to How to Fail - here are some incredible female-led podcasts to listen to this International Women's Day.

Today is International Women's Day, which sees people across the globe celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day was officially recognised by the United Nations in 1975, and it falls each year on March 8.

If you're looking for a way to mark International Women's Day, we recommend listening to and supporting some of the many incredible female-led podcasts.

From Dirty Mother Pukka to How to Fail, here are our picks of the best...

Dirty Mother Pukka

Anna Whitehouse is the host of Dirty Mother Pukka. Picture: Heart

Dirty Mother Pukka - fronted by Heart's very own Anna Whitehouse - returned for its much-anticipated third season in February.

This unfiltered, gritty, and hilarious podcasts looks at all sides of women, with Anna previously describing it as 'feminism with a side of filth.

Guests so far have included Myleene Klass and Cherry Healey.

Listen now on Global Player.

Hear Her Voice

Hear Her Voice is hosted by Laura Whitmore. Picture: Hear Her Voice/Global

Hear My Voice, a brand-new podcast celebrating women in music, launches on International Women's Day (Tuesday March 8).

Laura Whitmore is the host of the six part series, which celebrates the voices, talent and artistry of a number of creative females from across the globe.

In the first episode, she's joined by Lliana Bird and Self Esteem, and she chats to KT Tunstell and Daisy Buchanan in episode two.

To My Sisters,

Courtney Daniella & Renée Kapuku host To My Sisters,. Picture: To My Sisters podcast

Your 'online big sisters' Daniella and Renée host hugely popular podcast To My Sisters,.

In each episode, they delve deeper into the realities of navigating adulthood, sisterhood and more.

The podcast promotes the holistic wellness, growth and development of a community of sisters across the globe.

Listen now on Global Player.

My Therapist Ghosted Me

My Therapist Ghosted me is hosted by Vogue Williams & Joanne McNally. Picture: My Therapist Ghosted Me/Global

Friends Vogue Williams & Joanne McNally are the hosts of this weekly podcast, which comes with 100% honesty guaranteed.

The podcast came about after Joanne's therapist ghosted her - ignored her calls ,refused to answer the door at the clinic, or speak to her after she'd tracked him down at Enfield crematorium as he scattered his Aunt's ashes.

Together, she and Vogue give100% unqualified, unsubstantiated but up front and honest advice on the plethora of issues they and many others continue to grapple with.

Listen now on Global Player.

Boob Share with CoppaFeel!

Jackie Adedeji hosts Boob Share. Picture: Boob Share/Global

This incredible podcast was created in partnership with CoppaFeel, and encourages listeners to be aware that breast cancer can affect anyone and everyone regardless of age, ethnicity, or gender.

It's hosted by Jackie Adedeji, who chats to a number of famous faces to explore the relationship they have with their chest.

Guests include Scarlett Moffatt, Vicky Pattison, and Anna Whitehouse.

Listen now on Global Player.

How to Fail with Elizabeth Day

Hot to Fail is hosted by Elizabeth Day. Picture: How to Fail podcast

How to Fail is the podcast that celebrates all the things that haven't gone right.

Each week, host Elizabeth Day welcomes a celebrity guest to discuss three of their biggest failures in life.

The podcast was born of the belief that experiencing and learning from failures helps us to succeed better.

Listen now on Global Player.

RunPod

Jenni Falconer hosts RunPod. Picture: RunPod/Global

If you're a runner - or thinking about taking it up - then RunPod could be just the podcast for you.

Jenni Falconer hosts the weekly running club you can join simply by listening, and she welcomes a host of guests to share their passion for it.

They'll discuss the challenges, rewards, and sometimes obsession of running, and also discuss top training tips, monumental mistakes and some inspirational stories.

Listen now on Global Player.