International Women's Day: Female-owned sustainable and ethical brands

A list sustainable brands run by women. Picture: Oatsu/Eco-Able/Mayamiko/Saalt/Aviela

By Naomi Bartram

Here's a list of incredible ethical brands run by women to celebrate International Women's Day 2022.

The world is coming together this week to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022.

Celebrated on March 8 this year, it’s a day for celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

The UN previously announced their theme for 2022 as ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’ and their events will recognise how women around the world are responding to climate change.

So we’ve put together a list of ethical and sustainable companies which have been founded by women.

Female-owned sustainable and ethical brands

Aviela Skincare

Aviela Skincare. Picture: Aviela Skincare

Aviela is a black, female owned beauty brand that is dedicated to supporting and empowering women in Ghana.

The company is currently working with a women’s cooperative in the West African country to harness the raw power of natural ingredients and provide women there with a career and income.

As well as providing employment for its members, the cooperatives are based on sustainable models that ensure the women choose a working schedule that best fits their individual, personal needs.

Find out more here.

The Tiny Box Company

The Tiny Box Company. Picture: The Tiny Box Company

Former Dragons Den candidate Rachel Watkyn founded ‘The Tiny Box Company’ which makes sustainable packaging.

Tiny Box credits itself as a sustainable, minimal waste company and only uses biodegradable packaging.

Find out more here.

Flo

Founded by best friends Tara and Susan, FLO sells organic cotton tampons and organic bamboo pads.

They also sell Regenerative Rubber, CO2-neutral condoms, with all their products being compostable, biodegradable or recyclable materials.

Their products also give back as 5% of their profits go to people and planet via charities who are fighting period poverty and FGM.

Find out more here.

Mayamiko

Mayamiko produces sustainable fashion. Picture: Mayamiko

Established by Paola Masperi, Mayamiko is a responsible womenswear and lifestyle brand, with ethics and sustainability at its core.

Their collections are inspired by the indigenous artisans located where the items are made.

Products include plant dyed jewellery from Sri Lanka, hand-knitted fair trade Peruvian hats and up-cycled silk from Italy.

Find out more here.

Eco-Able

Eco-Able. Picture: Eco-Able

Founder Dani Seatter set up Eco-Able after talking to her sister about trying to reduce the single-use plastic in their homes.

Her business now offers eco and sustainable ideas and tips, as well as products which Dani has curated through a network of small suppliers.

Find out more here.

Saalt

Period underwear by Saalt. Picture: Saalt

Saalt is a company focussing on reusable menstrual care, created by co-founder Cherie Hoeger.

As well as selling menstrual cups, period underwear and other products, Saalt also works with charities across the world.

They commit 2% of their yearly revenue to helping fund initiatives in menstrual care, education and sustainability, and have donated over 34,000 menstrual cups so far.

Saalt has also funded the construction of three school latrines, four hand washing facilities and four incinerators serving hundreds of students in rural Uganda, along with donating 700 Saalt Cos and 50 pairs of Saalt Wear.

Find out more here.

Oatsu

Oatsu. Picture: Oatsu

Female-owned vegan brand Oatsu delivers overnight oat breakfasts across the country.

After launching in 2019, founder Lauren O'Donnell has delivered over 7500 breakfasts to 1000 customers, all in reusable glass jars with recycled paper labels.

The business also supports other entrepreneurial women with a portion of the profits going to The Girls Network, who partner less advantaged young women across the UK with mentors.

Find out more here.