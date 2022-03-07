International Women's Day 2022: Virtual talks, webinars and round-tables to empower you

By Alice Dear

This International Women's Day, become part of the conversation around equality and empowerment with these inspiring virtual events.

International Women's Day is a chance for women to come together to discuss the importance of gender equality, diversity and inclusion as well as female empowerment.

On the day, throughout the week and into the future there are a number of incredible virtual events going on; from webinars to round-tables and guest speakers.

Whether you want to learn about reclaiming your power, moving the conversation around equality forward or teaching your teenage daughter about empowerment, there's plenty to get your teeth into.

We've pulled together a list of some of the virtual events happening on International Women's Day and beyond:

8th March: Team England's International Women's Day Webinar

Join Team England for a special conversation where we discuss the importance of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the positive potential impact on women's sport, chaired by Denise Lewis OBE, featuring the below guests:

Alison Oliver MBE - CEO, Youth Sport Trust

Katie Sadleir - CEO, Commonwealth Games Federation

Pamela Cookey - Sky Sports pundit and 2 x Commonwealth Games bronze medallist

Sue Anstiss MBE - CEO, Fearless Women and Co-Founder, Women's Sport Collective

You can find more details and register here.

8th March: Diverse Leadership: Moving from WHY to HOW

To explore how organisations and leaders globally can be more effective in bringing diversity and inclusion to life, Headspring will be hosting a panel discussion with industry leaders and practitioners on Tuesday 8 March 2022. As well as looking into female leadership to mark International Women’s Day, the event will explore broad practical actions that leaders can take to build a more balanced talent pipeline and create a highly inclusive culture.

You can find more details and register here.

8th March: Women! Reclaim your Power!

This year’s IWD theme is #breakthebias, but how often are we innocently contributing to the bias? If we want to collectively forge women’s equality, we have to take individual ownership. The responsibility to break the bias must start with ourselves. When we understand our own biases, we can live the change we want to see and create ripples of impact that increase equality and inclusion. In this 30-minute session, we will explore:

Exploring our own starting points and what we are bringing to the table

Getting curious about the invisible limits that might be holding us back from showing up powerfully

A powerful understanding of how to optimise our individual contribution to #breakthebias

A tool that enhances peak potential both individually and collectively.

You can find more details and register here.

8th March: Essex Women in Business Briefing #breakthebias

Join Essex Woman in Business for our latest briefing as part of Thurrock Enterprise Week. Four Essex business women will talk about how they have managed to #breakthebias, sharing their inspirational stories and hints and tips for succeeding in business. The panel take place on International Woman’s Day and will start at 1pm. We encourage you to join in the conversation as it happens.

You can find more details and register here.

9th March: Are we all thin enough yet? The globalisation of the thin ideal and the homogenisation of beauty

As part of International Women's Day, join us for an online talk from Prof Viren Swami about the history of the thin ideal, and its impact on women's movements for greater equality.In most socioeconomically developed nations, women experience pressure to be thin. This “thin ideal” is argued to be an important cause of widespread negative body image in women and girls. But when did this thin ideal emerge? And how have different cultures and communities across the globe responded to the thin ideal?In this talk, Viren traces the history of the thin ideal across time and shows how it emerged as a means of impeding women’s movements for greater equality. He also shows how the thin ideal is now common across most world regions and, in explanation, argues that Westernisation, globalisation, and modernisation have all contributed to the homogenisation of beauty ideals for women.

You can find more details and register here.

10th March: Teen girls empowerment conference

We are delighted to invite 13-15 year girls to out empowerment conference, celebrating International Women's Day #ChooseToChallenge. This exciting event builds on the success of the last 6 years and will be an ideal opportunity for 13 - 15 year olds to:

Be inspired by young women doing great things that they can relate to

Take part in inspiring workshops and learn from the real life experiences of our speakers

Increase aspirations and understand the many opportunities potentially available to them in non-typical industries and corporate organisations

Celebrate International Women’s Day amongst their peers

Focus on their mental health and wellbeing

Have a positive day reflecting on what’s good about being them

You can find more details and register here.

10th March: The Bag of Aspirations: Reimagining What's Possible

As part of International Women's Week, ABSTRACT is hosting a webinar in celebration of this on Thursday 10th March. The virtual event will be hosted by Andy Nicol, CEO, and delivered by Sue Liburd MBE DL.This event is inspired by the Bag of Aspirations, which is a sculpture designed by Kalliopi Lemos and depicts the expensive, highly sought-after Hermès Birkin handbag. Sue offers fresh perspectives from her ‘Bag of Aspirations’ on how we can reimagine and change our relationship with bias to create a more gender-equal and inclusive world.

You can find more details and register here.

10th March: The road to gender equality

It seems like so much has been done to bring gender equality at work. Yet, the results of those efforts are disappointing. What is actually happening at workplace? Join this one hour safe space to hear from our panel of amazing women with extensive experience working in male-dominated industries - banking, law, consulting, tech...you name it!Hear what it's like to work in male-dominated industries, learn the ways to equip yourself to survive in those environments, and participate in conversations. Together, we can march the road to gender equality.

You can find more details and register here.

10th March: Improving diversity and inclusion with Naeema Sajid

The Virtual Roundtable events bring together female business voices around a range of trending topics affecting women at work. Join us this International Women's Day as we discuss issues affecting women in business and brainstorm possible solutions to further empower women to succeed.

You can find more details and register here.

24th March: How To Improve Your Life Balance

Our virtual events are mini-ecosystems of encouragement, empowerment and of women who totally ‘get’ what it feels like to be you. Our guest speakers will empower you and inspire you. Everything you need on your journey to help you up your game. Join keynote speaker, Tammy Whalen Blake, a personal development leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist and unwavering optimist devoted to getting you out of your own way to live a balanced, successful life.

You can find more details and register here.