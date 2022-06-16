Exclusive

Bear Grylls eats chicken claw to avoid answering controversial question

By Alice Dear

Bear Grylls joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this week on Heart Breakfast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bear Grylls, 48, enjoyed a very different type of breakfast this week as he joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast on Thursday morning.

Jamie and Amanda challenged the adventurer to answer some very difficult questions, and if he refused to answer, he'd be trying out a new dish.

Unfortunately for him these dishes included mealworms and chicken claws.

You can watch how Bear Grylls did in the player above.

