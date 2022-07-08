Exclusive

Cameran Norrie’s tennis coach says he’s got a ‘fantastic chance’ of winning Wimbledon semi-final

8 July 2022, 09:24

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

James Trotman appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman today.

England’s shot at winning Wimbledon Cameron Norrie is set to take on Novak Djokovic in the semi finals today.

And his trainer James Trotman joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning to chat about the big game.

Opening up about how Cameron is feeling this morning, James said: “He’s going to be incredibly nervous, he’s going to stick to his routines, they’ve been eating in the same breakfast place every morning.”

James went on: “Going out on Centre Court with a home crowd behind him, i think he’s going to have a fantastic chance.”

Before adding: “If he can get past Novak, there’d no doubt he could go on and win the tournament.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Millie Bobby Brown criticised the Duffer Brothers over not killing off any main characters

Stranger Things creators respond to Millie Bobby Brown's criticism of show

Netflix

Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy's life away from Laurel Thomas

TV & Movies

Jacques from Love Island 23-years-old

How old is Love Island's Jacques O'Neill?

TV & Movies

Brits set to swelter in 'longest heatwave in four years' with highs of 35 degrees

Brits set to swelter with 'longest heatwave in four years'

Weather

You could be fined for wearing a bikini at this Italian resort

Holiday hotspot in Italy bans bikinis with £425 fine

News

Laura Whitmore has opened up about Love Island

Love Island host Laura Whitmore defends Jacques O'Neill after Casa Amor drama
The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

'I named my puppy after my neighbour as pay back'

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from self-portrait

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink gingham print midi dress

Celebrities

Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney star on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who are Celebrity Gogglebox's Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney?

Gogglebox

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford has said he'll keep his day job

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford says he 'can't afford' to give up day job

Gogglebox

The Casa Amor recoupling took place last night

Love Island viewers stunned by 'best episode ever' after Casa Amor recoupling

TV & Movies

Kim Vithana stars in Coronation Street

Who does Kim Vithana play in Coronation Street and why do you recognise her?

TV & Movies

Christine has responded to rumours she's split from Paddy McGuinness

Christine McGuinness breaks silence on Paddy 'split' rumours

Celebrities

A dog owner is only paying £2 an hour to look after their pet

‘Outrageous’ advert for dog sitter offers just £2.35 an hour

Lifestyle

The GentleMinions TikTok trend has got children banned from the cinema

Cinemas forced to ban children wearing suits over 'Gentleminions' TikTok trend

Lifestyle