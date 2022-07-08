Exclusive

Cameran Norrie’s tennis coach says he’s got a ‘fantastic chance’ of winning Wimbledon semi-final

By Naomi Bartram

James Trotman appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman today.

England’s shot at winning Wimbledon Cameron Norrie is set to take on Novak Djokovic in the semi finals today.

And his trainer James Trotman joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning to chat about the big game.

Opening up about how Cameron is feeling this morning, James said: “He’s going to be incredibly nervous, he’s going to stick to his routines, they’ve been eating in the same breakfast place every morning.”

James went on: “Going out on Centre Court with a home crowd behind him, i think he’s going to have a fantastic chance.”

Before adding: “If he can get past Novak, there’d no doubt he could go on and win the tournament.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

