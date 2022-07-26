Exclusive

Comedian Joe Lycett says he loves it when people heckle him

26 July 2022, 09:32

Naomi Bartram

Joe Lycett appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman this morning to talk about his new tour.

Comedian Joe Lycett admitted he likes it when his audience heckles him.

The 34-year-old joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast on Tuesday to chat about ​​his tour More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett?.

But when asked how he reacts when his audience start shouting things at him, Joe admitted he quite enjoys it.

“I quite like it because people don’t usually heckle me with nasty stuff,” he said.

“When it’s nasty thats when it gets exciting, I like it when people don't like my shows.”

Joe Lycett is touring around the UK at the moment
Joe Lycett is touring around the UK at the moment. Picture: Instagram

He then added: “My gigs are a very happy, safe space usually, it’s generally a nice vibe.”

Joe went on to talk a bit about his tour, saying it’s his ‘favourite thing he’s ever made.”

The star revealed: “It involves a stunt I was working on for four years, it got out of hand and I ended up in trouble with the police, MPs being cross with me, headlines all around the world.

“The stunt was done in secret so I talk about it in the show.”

Joe’s tour kicked off in March and is moving into arenas in September 2022, with tickets on sale now and available from joelycett.com.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

