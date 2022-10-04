Exclusive

David Walliams surprises super fan live on Heart Breakfast

4 October 2022, 11:45

11-year-old Roxy was surprised by David Walliams live on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

David Walliams made a little girls day this week when he surprised her live on Heart Breakfast.

11-year-old Roxy appeared on the show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to talk all about her hero.

But she was left speechless when Britain’s Got Talent judge David arrived in the studio with a huge collection of signed books, including his brand new novel Space Boy.

David also signed some more books for Roxy’s school in Devon, as well as her best friend Lily.

Chatting about the new book, Amanda said: “Space Boy is set in the 1960s which is a really good idea, it’s about a child who meets an alien and the 60s was time of the Space Race so it’s a real adventure’.

David has now written 36 books, with the 51-year-old admitting: “Great thing with books is the only limit is your imagination, in a book you can do absolutely anything.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Check out what we've buying and trying this month

October Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Shopping

Here's what to get your siblings for Christmas

Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your brother and sister this year

Lifestyle

Netflix logo and scared woman watching tv

8 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this Halloween

TV & Movies

Patsy Palmer has been confirmed for Dancing on Ice

Dancing On Ice 2023 confirmed lineup revealed including Patsy Palmer and John Fashanu

Dancing On Ice 2022

Glenda Shuttleworth is played by Jodie Prenger on Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger’s life away from Glenda Shuttleworth character

TV & Movies

Hocus Pocus 2 three witches

Hocus Pocus 2 songs will make the perfect soundtrack for Halloween

TV & Movies

Here's how long MAFS UK is on for

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2022 are there?

TV & Movies

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele

Inside Emmerdale star Isobel Steele's life away from Liv Flaherty

TV & Movies

A plumber has revealed tips for saving money

Expert reveals why keeping your heating on all day could save you money

Money

Hocus Pocus 2 and the Sanderson sisters

Where can I watch Hocus Pocus 2?

TV & Movies

The Aldi cashier paid the extra money for the elderly lady's shopping

Aldi worker pays for pensioner who didn't have enough money for shopping

Money

Harper Beckham attended her mum's Fashion Week show

Fans defend Victoria Beckham after ‘ridiculous’ Harper outfit comments

Celebrities

Woman blowing her nose and feeling unwell

Who is eligible for the free flu vaccine in England?

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her patterned shirt from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Adrian and Thomas have shared an emotional message

Married At First Sight UK's Thomas and Adrian hint they are still together with emotional message

TV & Movies