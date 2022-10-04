Exclusive

David Walliams surprises super fan live on Heart Breakfast

11-year-old Roxy was surprised by David Walliams live on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

David Walliams made a little girls day this week when he surprised her live on Heart Breakfast.

11-year-old Roxy appeared on the show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to talk all about her hero.

But she was left speechless when Britain’s Got Talent judge David arrived in the studio with a huge collection of signed books, including his brand new novel Space Boy.

David also signed some more books for Roxy’s school in Devon, as well as her best friend Lily.

Chatting about the new book, Amanda said: “Space Boy is set in the 1960s which is a really good idea, it’s about a child who meets an alien and the 60s was time of the Space Race so it’s a real adventure’.

David has now written 36 books, with the 51-year-old admitting: “Great thing with books is the only limit is your imagination, in a book you can do absolutely anything.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart