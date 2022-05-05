Dick and Dom reveal when their infamous Bogies game went very wrong

5 May 2022, 08:30

Dick and Dom appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman this week.

Dick and Dom are set to return with a brand new show, 20 years after CBBC’s Dick & Dom in Da Bungalow.

The pair presented the Saturday morning game show from 2002 to 2006 and entertained kids with their games such as Creamy Muck Muck, Forfeit Auction and their most iconic - Bogies.

And now Dick and Dom - who go by the real names of Richard McCourt, 44, and Dominic Wood, 43 - have revealed one moment when their game went very wrong.

Joining Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning, Dom said that they were in the London Sea Life Centre during their early days of presenting.

Dick and Dom are back with a brand new tour
Dick and Dom are back with a brand new tour. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

He explained: “Rich went up to a man who was looking at some pike and screamed bogies, but there was a newborn baby strapped to him.”

The baby then started to cry and the man was unsurprisingly furious. Eek!

The boys also chatted about their brand new tour where they will be revisiting their favourite games from the noughties.

Dom said: “It was Dick’s idea, we did Edinburgh festival and the promoter said ‘why don’t you do an 11pm show at night for adults who watched you when you were kids?’.”

He added: “It was 300 people and it went absolutely insane.”

