Amanda Holden auditioned for the role of Elton John's MUM in Rocketman biopic

The All New Heart Breakfast presenter revealed she did a quick screen-test backstage at QVC.

Amanda Holden almost starred in the new biopic of Elton John's life.

The All New Heart Breakfast presenter told co-host Jamie Theakston that she was asked to try out for the part of Elton's mum Sheila Dwight in the big screen retelling of his life.

However, despite trying to "disguise" herself with one of her hairdresser's brown wigs, she was pipped to the post by Hollywood star Bryce Dallas Howard.

Speaking on Monday's show, she recalled the moment her agent pulled her aside backstage at QVC to tell her about the last minute audition.

She said: "I was right in the middle of doing something for QVC and I got a call from my people saying ‘listen, you need to quickly put yourself on to tape to play Elton John’s mother in the new movie ‘Rocketman’.

Sir Elton John with his mother Sheila Farebrother, and music pals Barry Manilow and Donna Summer. Picture: Getty

"I was like ‘you are kidding me!’ Sheila!

"So I got the script on my phone and Mikey my hairdresser pulled out a brown wig – obviously to put me in disguise and make me look like much more of an actress – and I shoved on this wig and put myself on tape and sent it Dexter Fletcher.

"How embarrassing is that?"

"There was no chance of me ever getting that part.

"Because who did it? Some huge American… Bryce Dallas Howard."

