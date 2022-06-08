Exclusive

Food artist Nathan Wyburn creates incredible Amanda Holden portrait out of toast

By Naomi Bartram

Nathan Wyburn appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden today.

Nathan Wyburn impressed Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden today when he created a portrait out of toast.

The artist, 30, is best known for making iconic celebrity pictures with non-traditional items such as food.

And after Jamie challenged him to recreated a photo of Amanda yesterday, he came into the studio armed with a whole load of marmite and toast.

Speaking to Jamie and Amanda before he started, Nathan said: "I'm in the process of toasting 30 slices of toast and then I'm going to paint your face using a well known yeast extract".

Amanda Holden was turned into a toast portrait. Picture: Heart

"I'm essentially using the toast as the canvass and the Marmite as the paint and then I just go for it. I'm making it sound a lot easier than it is".

We then caught up with Nathan throughout the morning as he crafted the beautiful artwork in a matter of hours.

You can see the whole video in the player above.

