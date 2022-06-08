Exclusive

Food artist Nathan Wyburn creates incredible Amanda Holden portrait out of toast

8 June 2022, 08:10

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Nathan Wyburn appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nathan Wyburn impressed Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden today when he created a portrait out of toast.

The artist, 30, is best known for making iconic celebrity pictures with non-traditional items such as food.

And after Jamie challenged him to recreated a photo of Amanda yesterday, he came into the studio armed with a whole load of marmite and toast.

Speaking to Jamie and Amanda before he started, Nathan said: "I'm in the process of toasting 30 slices of toast and then I'm going to paint your face using a well known yeast extract".

Amanda Holden was turned into a toast portrait
Amanda Holden was turned into a toast portrait. Picture: Heart

"I'm essentially using the toast as the canvass and the Marmite as the paint and then I just go for it. I'm making it sound a lot easier than it is".

We then caught up with Nathan throughout the morning as he crafted the beautiful artwork in a matter of hours.

You can see the whole video in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Davide Sanclimenti entered the Love Island villa

How old is Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti?

TV & Movies

Linda Carter is played by Kellie Bright in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Kellie Bright's life away from Linda Carter including famous husband

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has joked Joe Swash is trying to get her pregnant

Stacey Solomon jokes Joe Swash is 'trying to get her pregnant' again

Celebrities

A man has asked for advice over his proposal

'I proposed to my girlfriend at my brother’s wedding and he’s furious'

Lifestyle

Jorgie Porter has revealed she is pregnant

Jorgie Porter announces pregnancy after heartbreaking miscarriage of quadruplets

Celebrities

Keanu and Alexandra have made another red carpet appearance

Keanu Reeves makes rare public appearance with his girlfriend

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow dress from Gaala

Celebrities

Afia Tonkmor is a Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Afia Tonkmor? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Olly Murs is engaged to Amelia Tank

Olly Murs announces engagement to Amelia Tank

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her nautical blue dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Luca Bish dated Saffron Barker

Love Island's Luca Bish opens up about famous ex-girlfriends

TV & Movies

Here's when Casa Amor could start

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island 2022?

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has revealed his kids will earn 'pocket money' from his new show

Peter Andre reveals kids Princess and Junior are paid to appear on new reality show

Celebrities

Frank in Coronation Street is played by Simon O'Brien

Inside the real life of Coronation Street's Simon O'Brien away from Frank Bardsley role

TV & Movies