Harry Styles reveals sweet reason his new song 'As It Was' features goddaughter Ruby

1 April 2022, 08:13 | Updated: 1 April 2022, 08:14

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Harry Styles appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this morning to talk about his new single As It Was.

Harry Styles finally released his new single on Thursday, and appeared on Heart Breakfast this morning to chat all things music with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

If you've listened to 'As It Was', you will have noticed a child’s voice at the beginning of the track can be heard saying, "Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!" before he launches into the lyrics.

And it turns out that adorable voice actually belongs to Ruby Winston, who is Harry’s five-year-old goddaughter.

Speaking to Heart all the way from Los Angeles, Harry explained he dug the voice note up from little Ruby while he was in the studio.

“She had a streak of calling me every night,” he said, continuing: “I missed it one night and she wanted to let me know that she was quite angry with me.

Harry Styles has released his first album in three years
Harry Styles has released his first album in three years. Picture: Getty Images

“I dug it up in the studio one day and added it to the song and it stuck and I loved it.”

Harry’s upcoming third album Harry’s House will include 13 tracks in total and will be the first music he’s released since his 2019 hit Fine Line.

Due out on May 20, it was recorded in multiple locations across the UK, Los Angeles, and Tokyo over the past two years.

Opening up about the inspiration behind the track, Harry told Jamie and Amanda: “I’d say I try to write from personal experience in almost everything.

“I think over the last couple of years with the forced pause for all of us, I had a lot of time to think about and work out who I was away from music and get more comfortable with that.

“I think that allowed me to make this album and get to a liberated place and feel a lot less pressure like music is the only thing in my life.”

He added: “I think the reward has been in the process of this one for me. I am as happy as I could possibly be with the album and everything else feels like a bonus.”

Harry - who shot to fame with One Direction back in 2010 - also shared a message with his fans, thanking them for their support over the past few years.

“If it wasn’t for the love I’ve felt from them over the past few years,” he said.

“It allows me to make this music with the feeling of freedom, I get that from the support they’ve shown me, the album is by you and for you.”

