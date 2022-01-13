Exclusive

Jake Humphrey say we need to see struggle and failure as positives

The pressure of modern life brings with it more opportunities to fail - but Jake Humphrey says that it's never a reason to stop trying.

Jake Humphrey says that we need to start seeing failure as a "comma, not a full stop".

The sports presenter and host of The High Performance Podcast was speaking to Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda as part of their A New You for 2022 series.

You can watch his interview in the player above.

Check out what Dr. Hazel had to say about Dry January; and Paul McKenna shares his top visualisation tips here.

Find more Wellness content on Heart here.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart