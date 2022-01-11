Exclusive

Dr. Hazel Wallace explains how 'stacking' new smaller habits can make big changes

11 January 2022, 15:37 | Updated: 11 January 2022, 16:01

Dr. Hazel Wallace visited Heart to chat about Veganuary, Dry January and how to make new year resolutions work for you throughout the whole year.

Dr. Hazel Wallace says that it's normal for people to start January with a load of changes in mind that they want to make - but being specific is the key to success.

She says that it's better to set smaller goals - for instance adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet, eating less red meat, and drinking more water - as opposed to doing things dramatically differently.

Having too many different goals, or being to vague, will stop you from building new, good habits.

Also, smaller things you can add in gradually mean that you can stack them up as you go, building positive habits for life - not just for January.

She was speaking to Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda as part of their A New You for 2022 series, and also provided tips for people doing Veganuary and Dry January.

