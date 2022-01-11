Exclusive

Paul McKenna's top tips for leading a healthier lifestyle

By Heart reporter

Top hypnotist Paul McKenna gives some of his top tips for battling binge eating and sticking to health-goals.

Paul McKenna wants to help you to stick to your 2022 goals - and he's got some brilliant tricks up his sleeve.

From visualisations to giving yourself a cuddle, check them out in the player above.

He was speaking to Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda as part of their A New You for 2022 series, and also provided tips for people doing Veganuary and Dry January.

