The Positivity Podcast: Paul McKenna unlocks the secret of celebs' success

Paul McKenna speaks to some of the world's most successful celebrities in his new podcast series.

The Positivity Podcast is a new, half-hour, in-depth, non-journalistic interview programme hosted by Paul McKenna.

Each week, he interviews some of the world's most interesting people in a deeply explorative style. In the first episode he interviews Simon Cowell.

The first five shows feature Ryan Seacrest, Tony Robbins, Paul Oakenfold and Gary Lineker to understand how it is that they do what they do and reveal their success mindset to the listener.

Recognised by The Times as one of “the world’s most important modern self-help gurus,” Paul McKenna is the one of the world's most successful authors.

His books have sold more than 10 million copies and been translated into 32 languages. He has presented TV shows on all major UK TV networks. In the US, he hosted his own self-improvement shows on US TV networks.

Paul McKenna said, "I’ve worked with so many interesting individuals around the world throughout my career, and I wanted to bring out what makes the most successful people tick in a conversational style, whilst still making a compelling interview that leaves the listener feeling uplifted and more positive.

"This is a serious programme about the success strategies of people who achieved what they set out to do and in their own way changed the world."