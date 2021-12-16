A New You For 2022: Embrace a positive mindset and get motivated with Heart Breakfast

16 December 2021, 19:26 | Updated: 16 December 2021, 19:31

Jamie and Amanda want to hear what you're planning to do differently in 2022!
Jamie and Amanda want to hear what you're planning to do differently in 2022! Picture: Heart
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

It’s a new year, new starts. NEW YOU! Small changes add up, so we want to know what you will be doing differently - and why!

In January, we’re starting off 2022 with a positive mindset on Heart Breakfast.

The month of January is all about new horizons, spreading positivity, and working on those incremental changes that end up having a huge impact on your life.

And as always, we want YOU to get involved with the show!

We want to know:

  • Are you trying something brand new for the first time?
  • Is there something you haven’t tried yet, but really want to?
  • Have you found a new way of life you’re undertaking in the new year?
  • Any New Years Resolutions?

If there’s going to be a New You In 2022, we want to know. It doesn’t matter how big or small – we want you to help us spread the positivity throughout January on Heart Breakfast!

Tell us what you're up to by contacting Jamie and Amanda, or reaching out to us on our socials, @thisisheart!

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Giving Veganuary a go? Here are some cookbooks to help you on your way...

11 vegan cookbooks to buy for Veganuary

Lifestyle

Make sure you don't miss the chance to see Santa's sleigh fly by

NASA reveals the exact time you can see Santa's Sleigh flying across the sky

Christmas

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

There will be an explosion on Emmerdale this Christmas

Full list of Emmerdale characters who could die in Christmas Day pub explosion

TV & Movies

Rightmove have unveiled their most viewed homes of the year

Rightmove have shared the most viewed houses of 2021

Lifestyle

A woman is furious at her mother-in-law

Mother-in-law banned from babysitting granddaughter after secret ear piercing

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity may be forced to film in North Wales for the third year in a row

I'm A Celebrity 'could return to Wales' next year for 2022 series

TV & Movies

The perfect gift guide for your siblings

Christmas gift guide 2021: The best presents to get your brother or sister this year

Christmas

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city this Christmas

Travel

Everyone is different when it comes to preferences on room temperatures at home (stock images)

This is the optimal room temperature, according to science

Lifestyle

The woman has asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I want to name my baby after a Harry Potter character - is it too out there?'

Lifestyle

Weighted blankets are soaring in popularity

7 weighted blankets to sooth stress and bring comfort this winter

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared sweet photos from Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon shares adorable Christmas photos in matching pyjamas

Celebrities

Amba Metcalfe is played by Ava Jayasinghe in Emmerdale

How old is Amba Metcalfe in Emmerdale and who plays her?

TV & Movies

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

When is The Masked Singer UK returning to ITV?

TV & Movies