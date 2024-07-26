Exclusive

Katy Perry talks Woman's World, Daisy Dove and new album

26 July 2024, 08:40

Katy Perry discusses motherhood, wedding plans, new music, and more!

By Hope Wilson

Katy Perry joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast to talk about her relationship with Orlando Bloom and exciting career updates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Global superstar Katy Perry has chatted to Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman about her toe-tapping single Woman's World, as she continues to dominate the music scene.

The chart-topper opened up about her new record 143, which is set to come out in September, while going on to reveal the importance of Angel Numbers in her life and career.

Katy also discussed her sweet relationship with her three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, as well as spilling the tea on her upcoming wedding plans to her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

She also hinted that we might see her in the UK again very soon for an exciting tour...

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am-10am weekdays

