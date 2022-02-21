Keith Lemon tells Heart Breakfast he got 'emotional' while filming The Real Dirty Dancing

21 February 2022, 09:50

Keith Lemon dropped by the Heart studios to chat to Jamie and Amanda about his new show with our very own Ashley Roberts - The Real Dirty Dancing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keith Lemon was on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda this morning chatting about his new show The Real Dirty Dancing.

The show - with our very own Ashley Roberts - will see the famous faces try to learn some iconic moves from the film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

Some of the celebrities include the likes of Marnie Simpson, Anthea Turner, James ‘Arg’ Argent and Tom Malone Jnr.

Opening up about filming the show, Keith told Jamie and Amanda: “It’s the straightest thing I’ve ever done.”

Ashley added: “He actually gets emotional,” with Keith adding: “I teared up during Arg from TOWIE’s dance.”

The Real Dirty Dancing in airing on Channel 4
The Real Dirty Dancing in airing on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

When asked who was the biggest fan of Dirty Dancing, the pair said they were both ‘fan girling’ during filming.

Keith, 48, also said TV presenter Anthea Turner surprised him the most, adding ‘she just doesn’t age’.

Amanda then added: “My husband has got a bit of a thing for her.”

Back on The Real Dirty Dancing, the stars will compete to be the last couple standing as they put on epic routines based on the iconic scenes from the hit film, from 'Hungry Eyes' to the Mambo dance.

The famous faces will move to a picturesque Lakeside location and will also receive dance help along the way from creative director of Dreamboys, Jordan Darrell.

The ten-part series starts on E4 on Monday, Feb. 21 at 9pm.

You can watch Keith's full interview in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

